Christmas Celebration Is Most Expensive In This US City: New York Is 4Th On The List, Los Angeles 3Rd No. 1 Is...
|City
|Christmas Dinner
|Christmas Tree
|Christmas Decorations
|Hosting Christmas Cost
|San Francisco, CA
|$181
|$82
|$282
|$545
|San Diego, CA
|$160
|$82
|$282
|$524
|Los Angeles, CA
|$156
|$82
|$282
|$520
|New York, NY
|$165
|$90
|$259
|$514
|Boston, MA
|$162
|$72
|$235
|$469
|Nashville, TN
|$141
|$64
|$208
|$414
|New Orleans, LA
|$147
|$82
|$184
|$413
|Dallas, TX
|$143
|$59
|$207
|$409
|Austin, TX
|$135
|$59
|$207
|$401
|Houston, TX
|$134
|$59
|$207
|$400
The report shared with Mint quoted the CEO of JB as saying,“Christmas is getting more expensive for all families across the US. These days, the cost of a holiday meal, a Christmas tree, and even basic decorations can really add up."Also Read | Is BSE, NSE closed today for Christmas 2025?
"Hosting a traditional Christma is becoming a serious investment, and the differences from city to city are bigger than most people realise. Big family celebrations in small, quiet towns have always been a Christmas movie trope, but for people keeping their budget tight, it may become a necessary reality,” the CEO said.
