Christmas Celebration Is Most Expensive In This US City: New York Is 4Th On The List, Los Angeles 3Rd No. 1 Is...

But, do you know how expensive it is to celebrate the Christmas holiday in your city?

A study by the digital entertainment platform JB analysed several US cities to reveal where winter holiday decorations, Christmas trees, and family dinners cost the most.

The study compared the 25 biggest cities in America by calculating holiday costs based on food, decorations, and Christmas trees.

The dinner price was calculated for six people, using common holiday ingredients (including meat, potatoes, wine and soft drinks), along with each city's average Christmas tree price and holiday decor.

The report ranked cities by the total costs, with places at the top being the most expensive to host Christmas.

San Francisco: $545

San Diego: $520

New York: $514

Boston: $469

Nashville: $414

New Orleans: $413

Dallas: $409

Austin: $401

Houston: $400

Here's an estimated breakup of how much money is being spent on Christmas Dinner, Christmas tree and Christmas decorations, as per the study: