REHAB Fair 2025 Kicks Off In Dhaka

Dhaka: The REHAB Fair 2025, Bangladesh's largest housing and real estate event, officially opened on Wednesday (Dec 24) at the China-Bangladesh Friendship Conference Centre in Agargaon.

The four-day fair, running until 27 December, brings together developers, building material suppliers, and financial institutions, offering a comprehensive view of the nation's urban housing landscape.

Inaugurating the event, RAJUK Chairman Engineer Md Reazul Islam highlighted the pivotal role of developers in shaping Dhaka's urban environment. While acknowledging the ongoing market slowdown, he expressed optimism for the future, stating,“Prosperous days will surely return.”

Mosammad Ferdousi Begum, chairman of the National Housing Authority (NHA), stressed the importance of strict adherence to building regulations to ensure safety and sustainable development.

Addressing housing accessibility, REHAB Senior Vice-President Liakat Ali Bhuiyan noted that in the current economic climate, purchasing flats or plots without housing loans has become increasingly difficult.

He called for streamlined loan processes, saying that modern, planned housing is closely linked to the availability of credit.

The fair features 220 stalls, giving prospective homeowners the opportunity to explore housing options, engage with developers and learn about financing solutions.

REHAB President Md Wahiduzzaman and other senior leaders attended the opening ceremony, reaffirming the organisation's commitment to supporting citizens' housing aspirations.

The fair is open daily from 10am to 9pm. Visitors can attend with a single-entry ticket priced at Tk50 or a multiple-entry ticket, valid for up to five visits, for Tk100.

