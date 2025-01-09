Global Data Center Cooling Market Set To Surge To USD 32.61 Billion By 2033 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global data center cooling , valued at USD 10.17 billion in 2024, is poised for significant growth, projected to reach a staggering USD 32.61 billion by 2033. This robust expansion is underpinned by a CAGR of 13.82% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033.The Request of this Sample Report Here:-The burgeoning demand for efficient cooling solutions in data centers is being driven by the exponential rise in data generation, cloud computing, and edge computing technologies. As businesses across industries continue their digital transformation journeys, the need to maintain optimal temperature conditions within data centers becomes paramount to ensure uninterrupted operations and protect sensitive hardware.Key Market Drivers:Rising Data Volumes: The proliferation of IoT devices, 5G networks, and artificial intelligence applications is generating vast volumes of data, necessitating advanced cooling technologies to support expanding data center infrastructure.Energy Efficiency Concerns: Governments and organizations are emphasizing sustainability, leading to increased adoption of energy-efficient and eco-friendly cooling systems.Innovative Cooling Technologies:Advances such as liquid cooling, immersion cooling, and AI-based thermal management are enhancing cooling efficacy while reducing energy consumption.For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:Top Players in Data Center Cooling Market.Asetek Inc..Coolcentric.Daikin Industries Ltd.Green Revolution Cooling.Iceotope.Johnson Controls International PLC.Liquid Cool Solutions Inc..LiquidStack.Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.Munters Group AB..Nortek Air Solutions.Parker Hannifin.Rittal GmbH & Co. KG.Schneider Electric SE.SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc.STULZ GMBH.Telx Holdings, Inc. (Digital Realty Trust, Inc.).Vertiv Co..Other Prominent PlayersMarket Segmentation OverviewBy Component.Solution.Air Conditioning.Chilling Units.Cooling Towers.Economizer Systems.Liquid Cooling Systems.Control Systems.Others.Services.Consulting.Installation & Deployment.Maintenance & SupportBy Data Centre Type.Tier 1.Tier 2.Tier 3.Tier 4By Type of Cooling.Room-based Cooling.Row/Rack-based CoolingBy Industry.BFSI.IT & Telecom.Research & Academic.Government & Defense.Retails.Energy.Manufacturing.Healthcare.OthersBy Region.North America.The U.S..Canada.Mexico.Europe.The U.K..Germany.France.Italy.Russia.Spain.Poland.Rest of Europe.Asia Pacific.China.India.Japan.Taiwan.South Korea.Australia & New Zealand.ASEAN.Rest of Asia Pacific.South America.Argentina.Brazil.Rest of South America.Middle East & Africa (MEA).UAE.Saudi Arabia.South Africa.Rest of MEADownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

