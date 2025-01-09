Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Drug Delivery Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Connected Drug Delivery Devices was estimated at US$5.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$22.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The significance of connected drug delivery devices lies in their ability to enhance patient engagement and adherence to prescribed regimens, which is vital in managing chronic conditions like diabetes, asthma, and rheumatoid arthritis. The data collected by these devices offers healthcare providers actionable insights into treatment patterns and patient behavior, enabling proactive intervention when adherence issues arise.

The growth in the connected drug delivery devices market is driven by several factors, including the rise of chronic diseases, technological advancements in connected healthcare, and increasing emphasis on patient adherence. With the prevalence of chronic conditions like diabetes, asthma, and cardiovascular disease on the rise, connected drug delivery devices are in high demand for their role in improving adherence and ensuring effective treatment outcomes. Technological advancements, such as AI, mobile app integration, and real-time data analytics, are enhancing the capabilities of these devices, making them more user-friendly and effective in managing patient care remotely.

The growing acceptance of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring has further boosted adoption, as connected drug delivery devices allow healthcare providers to track adherence and intervene when necessary, reducing hospital visits and improving patient engagement. Increased focus on personalized medicine has also spurred demand for devices that offer customizable dosing schedules and real-time monitoring, aligning with the trend toward tailored treatment solutions.

Moreover, pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers are recognizing the benefits of connected drug delivery devices in clinical trials, where they improve data accuracy and patient compliance. Together, these factors are driving the expansion of the connected drug delivery devices market, supporting its role in enhancing healthcare delivery and patient outcomes in an increasingly digital healthcare landscape.

Additionally, the real-time feedback provided by connected devices helps patients manage their medications more effectively, reducing the risk of missed doses and potential complications. As healthcare systems increasingly focus on patient-centered, data-driven care, connected drug delivery devices play a crucial role in improving treatment outcomes.

How Are Technological Advancements Enhancing Connected Drug Delivery Devices?

Advances in wearable technology have led to the development of more comfortable and discreet devices, such as smart insulin pumps and wearable injectors, that can deliver medication with minimal disruption to daily life. Furthermore, mobile app integration allows patients to receive reminders, dosage tracking, and educational resources, which promotes adherence and empowers patients to manage their conditions actively. Enhanced battery life and miniaturization have made these devices more portable and user-friendly, catering to the needs of active and mobile patients. Together, these technological advancements make connected drug delivery devices an integral part of modern healthcare, improving patient adherence, convenience, and treatment success.

What Are the Key Applications of Connected Drug Delivery Devices Across Patient Care?

Connected drug delivery devices are widely used across a range of chronic disease management applications, where consistent medication adherence is essential. In diabetes management, smart insulin pens and continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) allow patients to administer and track insulin doses accurately, providing data that supports personalized dosing and reduces the risk of complications. For respiratory conditions like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), connected inhalers offer reminders and feedback on inhaler usage, helping patients adhere to prescribed regimens and enabling providers to monitor control of the condition remotely.

In the field of oncology, wearable injectors allow for controlled delivery of chemotherapy drugs, reducing the need for frequent hospital visits and enabling patients to manage their treatment at home. Connected auto-injectors are used in rheumatoid arthritis treatment, ensuring patients receive their medications as prescribed and providing data that healthcare providers can use to optimize treatment plans. In clinical trials, connected drug delivery devices improve data accuracy by capturing precise dosing information, reducing reliance on patient self-reporting and enhancing trial integrity. These applications underscore the versatility of connected drug delivery devices in supporting various aspects of patient care, from disease management to clinical research.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market such as Adherium Limited, Aterica, Biocorp, FindAir, Merck KGaA and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Diabetes Management Application segment, which is expected to reach US$11.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 22.2%. The COPD Application segment is also set to grow at 20.3% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 20.7% CAGR to reach $3.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Scope of the Study



Offering (Standalone Components & Software, Integrated Devices)

Administration Route (Parenteral Administration, Inhalational Administration) Application (Diabetes Management Application, COPD Application, Asthma Application, Other Applications)

Geographic Regions/Countries:



World

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific Rest of World.

Key Attributes:

