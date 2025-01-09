EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

UKA orders 80 turbines from the Nordex Group for projects over 540 MW in Germany

09.01.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Hamburg, 9 January 2025. In December 2024, wind and solar park developer UKA (Umweltgerechte Kraftanlagen GmbH & Co. KG) ordered 80 turbines from the Delta4000 series from the Nordex Group for a total of 540 MW. The Nordex Group received orders for various turbines for 15 UKA wind energy projects in six German states – 64 turbines for its latest turbine type N175/6.X alone. The orders also include thirteen N163/6.X turbines and three N149/5.X turbines. Nordex will also be responsible for the service of all turbines for 20 years after the wind farms go into operation in 2026 based on a Premium Service contract. One of the largest orders was placed with nine N175/6.X turbines and three N149/5.X turbines for the 78 MW Herzberg-Granzin wind farm in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The Nordex Group will install all N175/6.X turbines on concrete hybrid towers developed in-house with a hub height of 179 metres. The orders are part of a framework agreement between UKA and the Nordex Group that was extended in November 2023. "This order increases the project volume that UKA currently has in the construction phase with Nordex in Germany to a total of 1,070 MW. This is a sign of confidence in the quality of Nordex's products and management," says Stefan Kath, Managing Director of the UKA Group. "We are very pleased to once again supply UKA with modern, highly efficient turbines for their projects. The success of the energy transition in Germany is not only the result of good technology, but also of long-term partnership between all those involved. The new wind farms will further support the path of self-sufficient energy supply in the state. After all, wind is a domestic energy source in Germany and not a scarce resource to be imported," says Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group.

About the company UKA – Environmentally friendly power plants As a full-service developer, the UKA Group plans, builds, operates, and sells wind and photovoltaic (PV) farms. It provides sustainable power supplies in Germany, Europe and America that are independent of fossil energy imports, ensure low electricity generation costs, and are climate-friendly. UKA is an owner-managed company that has been pursuing a long-term business strategy since its founding in 1999. The company's employees are committed to delivering the best possible project results that meet the highest criteria for quality and economic efficiency. All projects are systematically advanced, even when external circumstances require an extra measure of patience and perseverance. The UKA Group is one of the leading project developers for renewable energies in Germany. In addition, the Group's asset management subsidiary UKB handles the technical and commercial management of wind and PV farms in Germany.

The Nordex Group - a profile The Group has installed more than 53 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,200 employees, and the Group's manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Nordex' product portfolio is currently focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with constrained grid capacity. Contact person for press:

