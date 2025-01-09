Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG (Von Nuways AG)

Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG - from NuWays AG

Classification of NuWays AG to Rosenbauer International AG Company Name: Rosenbauer International AG ISIN: AT0000922554

Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 09.01.2025 Target price: EUR 50.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr

Outlook into FY25e: another strong year ahead for Rosenbauer



Topic: With a record high order backlog and restored supply chains, Rosenbauer should deliver another

strong year after an already solid FY24e.



Already in 9M'24, Rosenbauer increased its sales by 20% yoy to € 841m continuing its turnaround after

the challenging FY22. We expect the growth story to continue for Q4'24e and FY25e due to multifactorial

reasons. (1) The demand for firefighting trucks and equipment is unbrokenly high with € 1.23bn

order intake in 9M'24 (+20% yoy; book-to-bill 1.47x) and a record high in order backlog of € 2.20bn. (2)

The chassis supply chain crisis in FY21&22 has successively eased throughout FY23 and FY24. At the

time, chassis availability is not a major concern. (3) Significant price increases are still in the order book

as the average price per fire truck in order intake during 9M'24 increased by 14.6% yoy to € 571t.



Hence, we not only expect Rosenbauer to reach the FY24e top-line guidance, which was raised in

November to over € 1.20bn (eNuW: € 1.25bn) but also to achieve high single-digit sales growth for

FY25e (eNuW: € 1.36bn). Additionally, we expect to see a further improvement in EBIT margin next year

to 5.6% (vs. eNuW 5.0% in FY24e; 3.5% in FY23; -1.1% in FY22), mainly thanks to price increases but

also due to the margin attractive Equipment segment. Thus, EBIT should increase disproportionately by

21% yoy to € 76.5m.



Capital increase and debt refinancing: Announced in the company news from 9th December, Rosenbauer

has obtained essential regulatory approvals such as in the EU and the US, but not all approvals in

all further relevant jurisdictions. The missing approvals are expected to be obtained by the end

of Q1'25e. With Robau as a new strong investor, Rosenbauer will raise its equity ratio to a healthy level

and satisfy its covenants. In addition, Rosenbauer has agreed on a refinancing of € 330m with its major

lenders (company news 19th Dec.) with a term until December 2027 and extension options for additional

two more years.



We reiterate our BUY rating with an unchanged PT of € 50, based on DCF.

