Jordan-Azerbaijan Friendship Association Launched In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 9 (Petra) -- The Jordan-Azerbaijan Cultural Friendship Association was officially inaugurated Wednesday evening at a ceremony attended by political, economic, diplomatic, and figures.Former Prime Aoun Khasawneh, the association's honorary president, emphasized the importance of developing bilateral relations across economic, social, cultural, and spheres during the ceremony held at the residence of Mustafa Yaghi, the association's vice president.Azerbaijani Ambassador to Jordan Eldar Salimov praised the initiative, describing the association's establishment as a significant driver for strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation horizons.He affirmed the embassy's readiness to collaborate with the association in serving both friendly nations.Association President Amer Abu Obeid outlined plans for various programs and initiatives aimed at building bridges between the two countries."Jordan, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership, is known for its cultural and political activities across Asia and globally, while Azerbaijan is recognized for its rapid economic growth. This association will serve as a bridge of friendship between our peoples," Abu Obeid stated.Dr. Yaghi highlighted the shared commonalities between both nations, noting that Crown Prince Hussein's recent visit to Azerbaijan reinforces these connections and serves both countries' interests.The association's board includes Amer Abu Obeid as president, former MP Mustafa Yaghi as vice president, Omar Al-Rabie as secretary, along with MP Mustafa Khasawneh, former MP Mohammad Khaled Radaideh, Firas Naseer, Jamal Abu Obeid, and businessman Abdo Haji as members.