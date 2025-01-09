AZAL halts Baku-Kazan flights amid safety concerns

(MENAFN) Azerbaijan (AZAL) announced on Wednesday that it has halted all flights between Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, and Kazan, a Russian city, for an indefinite period.



The airline stated on Telegram, “Due to the frequent airspace closures over the Russian city of Kazan, AZAL is indefinitely suspending flights on the Baku-Kazan-Baku route to ensure the safety of operations.”



Passengers holding tickets for the affected route can either rebook their flights or claim a full refund, according to the announcement. AZAL also assured travelers that it is closely monitoring developments and will provide updates on any changes to the situation.



This decision follows an earlier announcement on December 27, when AZAL suspended flights from Baku to eight Russian cities, including Sochi, Volgograd, and Nizhny Novgorod.



The suspensions are linked to the preliminary findings of an investigation into the December 25 crash of an AZAL aircraft near Aktau, Kazakhstan. The plane, which was traveling from Baku to Grozny in Russia's Chechen Republic, went down approximately 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from Aktau on the Caspian Sea coast, resulting in 38 fatalities out of 67 passengers and crew on board.

