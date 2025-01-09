Yugen Infra Redefines Luxury Living In North Goa With La-Mandre Palatial Villas

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India | January 08, 2025 - Yugen Infra, a leading development company known for its successful ventures, proudly announces the redevelopment of an exclusive villa community (La-Mandre project) near the serene Mandrem Beach, setting a new standard for luxurious living in one of India's most sought-after destinations. Yugen acquired these 13 exquisitely designed villas spread across a sprawling 8000 square meter land to create a coveted and unparalleled residential complex for discerning buyers.



Situated within 5 to 10 minutes of North Goa's exotic beaches, including the pristine Mandrem Beach, wide roads within the community for seamless access, and nearly 50% open area, these RERA-approved villas ensure a fine medley of luxury and amenities. The plot size of these newly acquired villas ranges from 215 to 590 square meters. Moreover, its residents will enjoy privileged access to the world-class Golf Course at Yugen Golf City, located near Mopa Airport, further elevating the lifestyle offering.



As per Yugen's project managers, who are heading the renovation process of La-Mandre, these villas will be redeveloped soon and will be ready for possession in just six months, with prices starting from ₹5.37 crore onwards. Moreover, since all the legal compliances and licenses back this project, bank loans can be easily availed of to facilitate hassle-free transactions for buyers.



On this groundbreaking initiative, Amit Mamgain, Director of Yugen Infra, said,“Villas at La-Mandre are beyond opulence living. Here each piece of marvel is about crafting a lifestyle where luxury meets nature. La-Mandrehas been designed to offer residents a harmonious blend of privacy and connectivity, all within the lush landscapes of North Goa. The redevelopment promises contemporary architecture, abundant greenery, and unmatched proximity to Goa's iconic beaches. With its prime location near Mandrem Beach and premium facilities, Yugen is all set to become a landmark in North Goa's real estate landscape.”



Of late, Yugen has also announced its proposed 500-acre Golf City project near the Mopa airport in Goa. The founders of Yugen Infra have a strong reputation in the real estate market, having worked on numerous high-profile projects in collaboration with industry giants such as Emaar, Adani Realty, Birla Estates, DLF, BPTP, M3M, and Elan. Their expertise and commitment to quality are evident in every aspect of the Golf City development.

