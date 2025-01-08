Blinken Says Gaza Ceasefire Deal Remains 'Very Close'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that a Gaza ceasefire remained close, but reiterated that it may not happen before President Joe Biden hands over to Donald Trump.

"In the Middle East, we're very close to a ceasefire and hostage deal," Blinken told reporters in Paris.

"I hope that we can get it over the line in the time that we have," said Blinken, who leaves office with Trump's inauguration on January 20. But if not, he said, "I believe that when we get that deal -- and we'll get it -- it'll be on the basis of the plan that put before the world back in May."

