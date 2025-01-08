Mod Updates Report On Recruiting Centers Activity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past week, 717 Ukrainians turned to the Ukrainian recruiting centers across the country for consultations.

This was reported by the press service of Ukraine's Defense , Ukrinform learned.

"Last week, 717 citizens turned to the recruiting centers of the Ukrainian Army with enquiries about joining the Army ranks. In total, 32,736 people have received consultations there since these centers were deployed. Of these, as of January 2025, a total of 7,329 people became candidates for joining the Defense Forces," the report says.

As noted by the Deputy Minister of Defense, Brigadier General of Justice Serhiy Melnyk, despite the holiday season, citizens actively reached out to recruiting centers to learn more about the conditions for entering military service.

Currently, over 10,000 vacancies in various military units are open, the official said, adding that this variety offers the opportunity to choose a specialty that best matches the applicants' professional abilities and skills.

The MoD press service recalled that 47 recruiting centers are operating across Ukraine. Most consultations were provided to residents of Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Lviv, and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as the city of Kyiv.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 27, 2024, a recruiting center opened its doors in the town of Korosten, Zhytomyr region.