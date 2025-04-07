403
Netanyahu challenges ICC with Budapest trip
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived in Hungary for a four-day official visit, despite facing an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC). Hungary, a signatory to the Rome Statute that grants the ICC authority to prosecute war crimes, is obligated to detain Netanyahu. However, the Hungarian government, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has confirmed its intention to withdraw from the Rome Statute, which had been hinted at since February. Upon Netanyahu's arrival, he was welcomed by Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky, with Orban later posting a photo of himself with Netanyahu, calling Budapest "the safest place in Europe."
Netanyahu faces accusations from the ICC regarding war crimes connected to Israel's military actions in Gaza, following a deadly Hamas raid into Israel in October 2023. The allegations include using starvation as a warfare tactic. Israel has dismissed these charges as politically motivated, claiming bias against Israel and anti-Semitism in the international community.
Protests against Netanyahu's actions have occurred in other countries, such as Poland, where there were calls to arrest him during the 80th anniversary of the Auschwitz liberation, although Poland did not act on the ICC's warrant. Netanyahu is also embroiled in domestic corruption scandals, including the "Qatargate" case, where his aides are accused of accepting money from Qatar to advance its interests in Israel. Netanyahu has dismissed these allegations as false and politically motivated.
