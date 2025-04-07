403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moscow claims Zelensky playing ‘dangerous game’ with Trump
(MENAFN) Russia’s deputy envoy to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, has criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for playing a “dangerous game” with US President Donald Trump by accusing Moscow of undermining peace efforts. Polyansky stated that Ukraine, not Russia, has been violating the Washington-brokered truce regarding attacks on energy infrastructure, which both Moscow and Washington agreed to pause on March 18.
Despite Kiev’s support for the initiative, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that Ukraine has continued daily strikes on Russian energy facilities, a violation Polyansky claims is backed by extensive evidence. He accused Zelensky of using "denial and false claims" as tactics, suggesting that the Ukrainian leader is misleading the US and the international community.
Polyansky also suggested that Zelensky’s refusal to support peace efforts stems from personal motivations, including a desire to avoid elections and potential accountability for alleged corruption tied to Western aid. While Moscow remains committed to a diplomatic resolution, Polyansky emphasized that for any peace deal to be sustainable, the underlying causes of the conflict must be addressed.
Despite Kiev’s support for the initiative, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that Ukraine has continued daily strikes on Russian energy facilities, a violation Polyansky claims is backed by extensive evidence. He accused Zelensky of using "denial and false claims" as tactics, suggesting that the Ukrainian leader is misleading the US and the international community.
Polyansky also suggested that Zelensky’s refusal to support peace efforts stems from personal motivations, including a desire to avoid elections and potential accountability for alleged corruption tied to Western aid. While Moscow remains committed to a diplomatic resolution, Polyansky emphasized that for any peace deal to be sustainable, the underlying causes of the conflict must be addressed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment