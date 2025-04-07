The Quell Foundation Announces Appointment Of Amber Chembars Meyerl As President

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Amber has been a vital member of The Quell Foundation since April 2023, serving as Executive Director and various capacities that have demonstrated her commitment, leadership, and expertise. She has consistently exemplified the organization's mission to reduce the stigma of mental illness by encouraging open dialogue and increasing pathways to support, training, and education. Amber holds a MSEd, with a concentration in Community and Mental Health Counseling from Duquesne University and a BA in Psychology from Saint Joseph's College of Maine graduating with summa cum laude honors.

In her new role as President, Amber will oversee all operations of the organization, providing strategic leadership and ensuring that the Foundation continues to make a significant impact in the mental health space. Her responsibilities will include managing day-to-day operations, guiding program development, and collaborating with stakeholders to promote and advance the Foundation's initiatives.

"Amber's extensive experience and passion for our mission make her the ideal choice to lead The Quell Foundation into its next chapter," said Kevin M. Lynch, Founder and Chair of the Board of Directors. "We are confident in her ability to foster growth and innovation as we work towards our goals."

Amber is enthusiastic about her new role, stating, "I am truly honored to serve as President of The Quell Foundation and to work alongside such a passionate and dedicated team. I can't wait to build upon the Foundation's successes and to advance our commitment to normalizing conversations around mental health."

The Quell Foundation is committed to building a world where the stigma of mental illness is eradicated, and mental health support and treatment are normalized, and with Amber's leadership, it aims to continue its vital work in the community.

About The Quell Foundation, Inc.

Based in North Falmouth, The Quell Foundation works to reduce the number of suicides, overdoses, and the incarceration of people living with a mental illness by encouraging people to share their story, increasing access to mental health services, and supporting first responders in recognizing the mental health warning signs among their own. Visit to learn more.

