France claims conflict with Iran ‘almost inevitable’
(MENAFN) French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has warned that military conflict with Iran could become "almost inevitable" if efforts to renegotiate a new nuclear deal fail. Barrot's comments came after a meeting in which French President Emmanuel Macron discussed Iran’s nuclear program. Tensions are escalating as the US, under President Donald Trump, has threatened Iran with bombing unless it agrees to new terms on its nuclear activities, which Washington accuses Iran of using to develop nuclear weapons. Iran denies these allegations and has vowed to retaliate if attacked.
Barrot explained that without a new agreement, the risk of military confrontation would rise, potentially destabilizing the Middle East. In 2015, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed, limiting Iran’s nuclear ambitions in exchange for sanctions relief. However, Trump withdrew the US from the deal in 2017, calling it "the worst deal ever," and pursued a “maximum pressure” strategy through sanctions.
Despite the European Union's attempts to preserve the deal, negotiations have stalled, with Iran refusing to adhere to its commitments in retaliation for the West's failure to honor their part of the agreement. Trump has repeatedly threatened military action if Tehran does not agree to a new deal, stating that any failure to reach an agreement would result in heavy bombing. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed a strong counterattack against the US and Israel in the event of an attack.
In response to rising tensions, the Pentagon has increased its military presence in the Middle East, including relocating four B-2 bombers to a base on Diego Garcia Island, positioning them for potential action against Iran.
