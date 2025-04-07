Huge Gift To Chhattisgarh: Minister Tokhan Sahu Thanks PM Modi For 615 Km Railway Line

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu on Monday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after the Centre approved a major railway infrastructure project for Chhattisgarh.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, on Friday, cleared four railway multitracking projects worth Rs 18,658 crore. These include a new 615 km railway line in Chhattisgarh with an investment of Rs 8,741 crore, aimed at boosting connectivity and reducing logistical costs in the region.

Earlier in the day, along with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, MoS Tokhan Sahu announced a major boost to railway connectivity.

He took to X and posted, "With Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a major boost to clean transport infrastructure in Chhattisgarh, today at a joint press conference held at Rail Bhawan."

"This is a huge gift to the people of Chhattisgarh. The new railway line from Khairagarh to Parmalkasa, passing through Bilaspur and Raipur bypass, will directly connect the state to Maharashtra. On behalf of 3 crore citizens, heartfelt thanks to PM Modi and Railway Minister Vaishnaw," MoS Tokhan Sahu told IANS.

The Kharsia–Naya Raipur–Parmalkasa line is expected to cut logistical costs by Rs 2,520 crore compared to road transport. It will also provide access to Baloda Bazar and facilitate the establishment of new industries, including cement plants.

"Several new railway lines are being inaugurated in Chhattisgarh, and various other developmental projects in the connectivity sector have also been approved, with ongoing work," he said.

"With the expansion of railway connectivity, transportation facilities in the region will significantly improve. Currently, only 30 per cent of connectivity exists, but in the coming time, it is expected to increase to 60–70 per cent. It will open doors for employment, industrial growth, and regional development," the MoS said.

He further added that both central and state governments are committed to developing the state.

"This is PM Modi's guarantee -- every guarantee will now be fulfilled," the MoS said.

Referring to internal security in the state, MoS Tokhan Sahu said, "The Maoist threat in Chhattisgarh is nearing its end. Our brave security forces have achieved major successes, and the fight continues. Soon, Chhattisgarh, including Bastar, will be Maoist-free and witness historic development."