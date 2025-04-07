IPL 2025: KKR, LSG Look For Consistency After Mixed Starts To Season

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 7 (IANS) Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will host Lucknow Super Giants in the rescheduled match of the IPL 2025 on Tuesday afternoon.

KKR have a mixed campaign so far, with two wins and as many losses and are sitting fifth in the table. LSG, on the other hand, also have the same number of wins and losses, placing sixth in the table.

Both teams are coming into the match after winning their respective previous matches. KKR registered a huge 80-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad while LSG defeated five-time champions Mumbai Indians by 12 runs.

In their previous encounter, KKR's costliest buy Venkatesh Iyer finally got back to runs as his knock of 60 off just 29 balls with a whopping strike rate of 206 lit up the Eden Gardens. Angkrish Raghuvanshi, alongside skipper Ajinkya Rahane, also played exquisite strokes, mixing caution with aggression, with Rinku also providing a vital contribution to the win.

But the only concern for KKR is their opening partnerships, as their openers Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine have to put up their A game to further strengthen the batting lineup.

Like KKR , Lucknow batter Aiden Markram showed some positives with his half-century after a dismal outing in the first three games. Mitchell Marsh has been a fine form with three fifty-plus scores in four games, which is crucial in giving a good start to the team.

Meanwhile, skipper Rishabh Pant's dismal run with the bat is the only concern for the franchise. He has been under pressure due to his inconsistent batting run after registering the scores of 0, 15, 2, and 2.

The two teams have met five times in the IPL, with LSG having an edge over KKR with three wins.

When will the KKR vs LSG match take place?

The match will take place on Tuesday. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 3 PM IST.

Where will the KKR vs LSG match take place?

The match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Where will the live broadcast for KKR vs LSG match be available?

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

Where will live streaming for KKR vs LSG match be available?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app.

Squads-

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Quinton de Kock (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni, Yuvraj Chaudhary, RS Hangargekar, Aryan Juyal, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh