ROE Visual Relocates To New Headquarters In Shenzhen

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The new facility, located in a dedicated industrial park, features a area 20% larger than the previous Daya Bay site, with double the dust-free space. The upgraded production lines are designed for efficiency and precision, including partially automated processes, specialized SMT lines, and real-time production monitoring systems. These advancements enable faster turnaround times, consistent product quality, and tailored manufacturing solutions.

The new headquarters features two impressive showrooms-a main showroom and a dedicated fixed installation showroom-offering clients an immersive space to explore ROE Visual's cutting-edge LED solutions. These spaces showcase top-performing products and the latest innovations across diverse markets.

Sustainability was a key focus in designing the new facility. Solar panels generate approximately 600,000 kWh annually, significantly reducing the building's carbon footprint. The facility includes advanced exhaust treatment systems, improved ventilation, and collaborative waste management processes to handle household, industrial, and hazardous waste. Much of the furniture was repurposed to promote resource efficiency and environmental responsibility.

"The opening of ROE Visual's new headquarters is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and the remarkable growth we've achieved over the past 18 years," said Jason Lu, General Manager of ROE Visual. "This move represents a significant milestone, reflecting our team's dedication, our partners' trust, and our clients' support. This strategic relocation strengthens our ability to deliver professional services, enhance quality control, and ensure the reliability of our products. Our new facility embodies our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and collaboration. We look forward to embracing future opportunities and setting new industry standards."

This move marks a new chapter in ROE Visual's history, reinforcing its position as a global leader in LED display solutions.

