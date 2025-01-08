Hundreds Rally For South Korea's Yoon As New Arrest Bid Beckons

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Seoul: Hundreds of supporters of South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol rallied outside his residence Wednesday as investigators prepared a fresh attempt to arrest him.

Yoon has refused questioning and resisted arrest since his bungled December 3 martial law decree plunged South Korea into its worst crisis in decades.

Investigators secured a new arrest warrant Tuesday after an initial seven-day order expired. Several hundred members of his base rushed to the presidential residence in central Seoul in response, braving sub-zero temperatures.

"A large number of people are coming out to join us. Despite the cold weather, many stayed up all night last night, braving the chill," Lee Hye-sook, a 57-year-old Yoon supporter, told AFP outside the residence.



Supporter of impeached South Korea president Yoon Suk Yeol warms himself with thermal blanket during a rally near Yoon's residence in Seoul on January 8, 2025. Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP

"Witnessing their resilience against the wind and cold, I am confident that President Yoon Suk Yeol will return, and we will prevail."

Some supporters left flowers outside and ribbons with the Trump-style slogan "Make Korea Great Again", while others waved American flags at the gates of the compound from where the suspended leader has resisted arrest.

Despite a cold weather warning that temperatures were expected to fall to -10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit), the suspended president's supporters were defiant, shouting "impeachment is invalid".

Rival protesters calling for Yoon to be punished waved glowsticks -- commonly seen at K-pop concerts -- and held placards that read, "Detain, arrest insurrectionist Yoon Suk Yeol".

Yoon's legal team said on Wednesday he remains inside the residential compound, after investigators cast doubt a day earlier on his whereabouts.



Supporters of impeached South Korea president Yoon Suk Yeol shout slogans as they attend a rally near his residence in Seoul on January 8, 2025. Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP

"Last night, I personally visited the official residence, met the president there, and left," said his lawyer Yoon Kap-keun, who is unrelated.

The Corruption Investigation Office (CIO), which is leading the probe into the president, has kept secret the duration of the new warrant.

Yoon would become the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested if investigators are able to detain him.

Yoon's legal team said they would not comply with the current warrant, but only a stronger one from a different court if approved, accusing investigators of targeting an allegedly liberal-leaning judge for the initial orders.

Barbed wire, barricades

An AFP journalist saw Yoon's guards walking behind rows of buses and locked entrance gates covered in barbed wire at the residential compound on Wednesday.

CIO chief Oh Dong-woon said on Tuesday the force would "prepare thoroughly" to make sure their second arrest attempt was successful.

Acting president Choi Sang-mok warned against violence in the event of another standoff.



Supporters of impeached South Korea president Yoon Suk Yeol attend a rally near his residence in Seoul on January 8, 2025. Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP

"Under no circumstances should there be any injuries to citizens or conflicts among government agencies. Please ensure every precaution is taken," Choi said in a meeting with officials.

South Korea's Constitutional Court has slated January 14 for the start of Yoon's impeachment trial, which would proceed in his absence if he does not attend.

His legal team said he planned to attend the trial at some stage and lawyer Yoon Kap-keun told reporters on Wednesday "the president's position... remains unchanged".

"Of course, issues related to security and safety must be resolved in advance," he said.

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik wrote on X it was distressing to watch Yoon mobilise force to stop his arrest because the "whole world" was watching.



Investigators are trying to work out how to tackle an expected wall of security after being stopped by hundreds of Presidential Security Service (PSS) guards last week.

"The number of PSS personnel cannot be disclosed as it is confidential information," a service spokesperson told AFP.

On Wednesday parliament voted down two bills to investigate Yoon and his wife for different charges, failing to get the two-thirds majority they needed.

The impeached Yoon is being investigated on charges of "insurrection" and, if formally arrested and convicted, faces prison or, at worst, the death penalty.

The Constitutional Court has up to 180 days from December 14, when it received the case, to determine whether to dismiss Yoon or restore his presidential powers.