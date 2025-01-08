Equable Institute Analysis: Performance Of U.S. Public Pension Funds Improves In Q4

"A second straight year of positive investment returns for public retirement systems has been most welcome," said Equable executive director Anthony Randazzo. "But it's notable that even with markets at historic highs and strong pension fund investment returns, state and local retirement systems remain financially fragile. With only 80% of necessary assets in pension funds, there are significant contribution increases necessary to get more of today's $1.37 trillion in pension debt paid off before another financial crisis strikes."



While aggregate numbers have trended positively in 2024, the report finds that a majority of state and local retirement systems in the U.S. remain fragile or distressed.

The year-end update to State of Pensions 2024 also includes a ranking of estimated 2024 funded status for all 50 states plus Washington D.C.



The analysis reveals that Washington D.C. and Nebraska currently top the list with aggregate 2024 funded ratios of 112.5% and 108.5%, respectively. New Jersey, Kentucky, and Illinois, have the worst funded pension plans in the nation at the end of 2024.