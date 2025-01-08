Equable Institute Analysis: Performance Of U.S. Public Pension Funds Improves In Q4
The last few months of the 2024 calendar year saw strong investment performance, with state and local funds posting investment returns averaging 10.3%. These returns represent an overperformance of the average 6.87% assumed rate of return for pension funds. While this is positive news for pension funds, the 10.3% average return is lower than most major public equity indices like the S&P 500.
"A second straight year of positive investment returns for public retirement systems has been most welcome," said Equable executive director Anthony Randazzo. "But it's notable that even with markets at historic highs and strong pension fund investment returns, state and local retirement systems remain financially fragile. With only 80% of necessary assets in pension funds, there are significant contribution increases necessary to get more of today's $1.37 trillion in pension debt paid off before another financial crisis strikes."
While aggregate numbers have trended positively in 2024, the report finds that a majority of state and local retirement systems in the U.S. remain fragile or distressed.
The year-end update to State of Pensions 2024 also includes a ranking of estimated 2024 funded status for all 50 states plus Washington D.C.
The analysis reveals that Washington D.C. and Nebraska currently top the list with aggregate 2024 funded ratios of 112.5% and 108.5%, respectively. New Jersey, Kentucky, and Illinois, have the worst funded pension plans in the nation at the end of 2024.
|
STATES RANKED BY 2024 FUNDED RATIO
|
Rank
|
State
|
Funded
Ratio
|
Unfunded Liability
|
|
Rank
|
State
|
Funded
Ratio
|
Unfunded Liability
|
1
|
District of Columbia
|
112.5
%
|
-$1,403,077,888
|
|
42
|
South Carolina
|
69.0
%
|
$21,754,329,088
|
2
|
Nebraska
|
108.5
%
|
-$1,619,958,016
|
|
43
|
North Dakota
|
68.9
%
|
$3,408,814,592
|
3
|
Tennessee
|
107.9
%
|
-$5,273,603,584
|
|
44
|
New Mexico
|
67.8
%
|
$16,547,076,096
|
4
|
Utah
|
104.2
%
|
-$2,085,706,112
|
|
45
|
Vermont
|
66.5
%
|
$3,264,627,200
|
5
|
Washington
|
102.5
%
|
-$3,891,787,776
|
|
46
|
Connecticut
|
63.5
%
|
$33,233,213,440
|
6
|
Wisconsin
|
102.1
%
|
-$3,008,134,144
|
|
47
|
Hawaii
|
63.2
%
|
$13,875,644,416
|
7
|
West Virginia
|
100.4
%
|
-$81,263,616
|
|
48
|
Mississippi
|
57.0
%
|
$25,755,031,552
|
8
|
South Dakota
|
100.0
%
|
$0
|
|
49
|
New Jersey
|
56.6
%
|
$91,114,946,560
|
9
|
Minnesota
|
93.2
%
|
$7,086,123,008
|
|
50
|
Kentucky
|
54.1
%
|
$38,533,578,752
|
10
|
New York
|
92.8
%
|
$50,920,734,720
|
|
51
|
Illinois
|
51.6
%
|
$211,680,788,480
|
*Funded ratios are the aggregate of all statewide retirement systems and large municipally managed plans. Data is based on actual reported financial and
Equable estimates based on benchmark returns for reported asset allocations.
A full ranking of all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. is available in the year end update
to State of Pensions 2024.
To read the State of Pensions 2024 Year End Update, access interactive data visualizations, and download raw data, visit: .
About Equable Institute
Equable is a bipartisan non-profit that works with public retirement system stakeholders to solve complex pension funding challenges with data-driven solutions. We exist to support public sector workers in understanding how their retirement systems can be improved, and to help state and local governments find ways to both fix threats to municipal finance stability and ensure the retirement security of all public servants.
