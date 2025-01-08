عربي


Equable Institute Analysis: Performance Of U.S. Public Pension Funds Improves In Q4

1/8/2025 8:47:04 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The last few months of the 2024 calendar year saw strong investment performance, with state and local funds posting investment returns averaging 10.3%. These returns represent an overperformance of the average 6.87% assumed rate of return for pension funds. While this is positive news for pension funds, the 10.3% average return is lower than most major public equity indices like the S&P 500.

"A second straight year of positive investment returns for public retirement systems has been most welcome," said Equable executive director Anthony Randazzo. "But it's notable that even with markets at historic highs and strong pension fund investment returns, state and local retirement systems remain financially fragile. With only 80% of necessary assets in pension funds, there are significant contribution increases necessary to get more of today's $1.37 trillion in pension debt paid off before another financial crisis strikes."

While aggregate numbers have trended positively in 2024, the report finds that a majority of state and local retirement systems in the U.S. remain fragile or distressed.

The year-end update to State of Pensions 2024 also includes a ranking of estimated 2024 funded status for all 50 states plus Washington D.C.

The analysis reveals that Washington D.C. and Nebraska currently top the list with aggregate 2024 funded ratios of 112.5% and 108.5%, respectively. New Jersey, Kentucky, and Illinois, have the worst funded pension plans in the nation at the end of 2024.

STATES RANKED BY 2024 FUNDED RATIO

Rank

State

Funded
Ratio

Unfunded Liability


Rank

State

Funded
Ratio

Unfunded Liability

1

District of Columbia

112.5
%

-$1,403,077,888

42

South Carolina

69.0
%

$21,754,329,088

2

Nebraska

108.5
%

-$1,619,958,016

43

North Dakota

68.9
%

$3,408,814,592

3

Tennessee

107.9
%

-$5,273,603,584

44

New Mexico

67.8
%

$16,547,076,096

4

Utah

104.2
%

-$2,085,706,112

45

Vermont

66.5
%

$3,264,627,200

5

Washington

102.5
%

-$3,891,787,776

46

Connecticut

63.5
%

$33,233,213,440

6

Wisconsin

102.1
%

-$3,008,134,144

47

Hawaii

63.2
%

$13,875,644,416

7

West Virginia

100.4
%

-$81,263,616

48

Mississippi

57.0
%

$25,755,031,552

8

South Dakota

100.0
%

$0

49

New Jersey

56.6
%

$91,114,946,560

9

Minnesota

93.2
%

$7,086,123,008

50

Kentucky

54.1
%

$38,533,578,752

10

New York

92.8
%

$50,920,734,720

51

Illinois

51.6
%

$211,680,788,480

*Funded ratios are the aggregate of all statewide retirement systems and large municipally managed plans. Data is based on actual reported financial and
Equable estimates based on benchmark returns for reported asset allocations.

A full ranking of all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. is available in the year end update
to State of Pensions 2024.

To read the State of Pensions 2024 Year End Update, access interactive data visualizations, and download raw data, visit: .

About Equable Institute
 Equable is a bipartisan non-profit that works with public retirement system stakeholders to solve complex pension funding challenges with data-driven solutions. We exist to support public sector workers in understanding how their retirement systems can be improved, and to help state and local governments find ways to both fix threats to municipal finance stability and ensure the retirement security of all public servants.

PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

