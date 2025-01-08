IDCA Releases The Global Digital Economy Report (2025)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDCA has released its "Global Digital Report (2025)," which takes a comprehensive look at the $16 trillion global Digital Economy, and outlines a new and unique ranking of the progress of each nation of the world toward creating its own unique Digital Economy.

IDCA Chairman and CEO Mehdi Paryavi said, "The Digital Economy is the driver of our modern lives and rewriting the human history in bits and bytes."

He continued, "It is clear that to understand Digital Economies, leaders must not look not at just the sheer size of nations and GDP, but rather at achievements against the resources and opportunities that are intrinsically presented to them."

"The report delivers the proportionate reporting that strategic nation builders as well as investors and industry experts truly need to avoid substandard efforts and implement positive measures for the future of their nations, prosperity and sustainability of their economies, and livelihood of their citizens," he concluded.

In the report, IDCA outlines several phases of Digital Economy development: Phase III (Highly Developed), Phase II (Emerging), Phase I (Early Stage), and a Pre-Phase.

"There are only six nations today that have reached the highly developed Phase III level," according to IDCA Chief Research Officer Roger Strukhoff. "There are 30 nations, including the United States, at the Emerging level, 79 nations at the Early-Stage level, and 68 nations in the Pre-Phase stage. The key to this report is it shows how each nation has the potential to achieve its own unique progress."

The Global Digital Economy Report is available at no fee to nations, companies, and Digital Economy experts and professionals. It is set to serve as a change-agent and reference point as it builds upon the foundations of the IDCA Digital Readiness Index as a defining statistical and insightful analysis of our developing world.

Strukhoff stated, "IDCA's approach to the global report is a game-changer. It features the only ranking of nations in the world that examines all factors with a relative, proportional approach that considers each nation's current economic resources and ability to enact programs toward a Digital Economy. There really is no other organization or research in the world that looks at the world's Digital Economy across the breadth of nations in this manner."

"The report shows the dynamic development going on in Malaysia, Rwanda, Vietnam, Poland, to list just a few examples," he continued. "It also shows how the United States is not among the world's top leaders, how Brazil is making surprising progress, and what Saudi Arabia and other nations in the Middle East must do to build strong Digital Economies as they diversify their economies."

The 2025 rankings are built on the foundation of IDCA's existing Digital Readiness Index of Nations, a ranking of the nations of the world that encompasses the broad categories of Economy, Environment, Social, and Governance. It benchmarks results against an ideal state, which further enables IDCA to create unique and potent Digital Economy roadmaps for all nations.

Requests for the report can be sent via International Data Center Authority (IDCA)'s LinkedIn page , or by email at [email protected] .

About IDCA

International Data Center Authority (IDCA) is a global, non-partisan think tank operating in over 40 countries with its international headquarter offices in Washington DC.

The firm works with governments, enterprises, partners, affiliates and other organizations to create Digital Economies through the standardization, governance, and policy, as well as use of modern digital infrastructure, empowered human capital, and research-based roadmaps and implementations. More on IDCA: .

