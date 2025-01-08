Golin Names KJ Flynn As London Head Of Consumer

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON – Interpublic Group agency Golin has promoted KJ Flynn to the new role of head of consumer in London, with the aim of accelerating growth in the agency's consumer practice.



Flynn joined Golin in 2021 to run its long-standing relationship with Unilever and global interagency activations, following a 10-year stint at Freuds, where she led FMCG and retail communications, working with brands such as KFC, Asda and McCain.



Under Flynn's leadership in her former role as executive director, consumer, the practice saw double-digit growth and has produced award-winning work across a client roster that includes Unilever brands Magnum, Cif and Persil, as well as Specsavers and ASICS.



Flynn's promotion follows a landmark year for the agency, which won two Cannes Lions Grand Prix and became the first PR agency to win the PR Lion Grand Prix , for their creative idea for Specsavers.



As well as restructuring the consumer team and breaking down silos to deliver corporate counsel to consumer clients, Flynn has also made a number of senior hires – such as Gemma Combellack, former LadBible head of communications and ex-Talker Taylor Trouble Maker leader Alex Pearse – as well as growing Golin's specialist influencer practice, Curated, with head of influence Jessie May Brooks.



In her new role, Flynn reports into Golin London president Ondine Whittington, who said:“KJ has been pivotal in helping Golin London shape what a modern consumer communications agency looks like. She has an incredible ability to understand what clients need and has played a huge role in the success of our consumer practice in an ever-fluctuating market. In a world where the focus on the earned discipline is greater than ever, through her leadership, we have one of the most marketing literate, future-facing consumer practices in the industry.”



Flynn added:“There has never been a better time to be part of an agency with an earned-first mindset and the ability to deliver that creative vision across channels. Our integrated work is constantly evolving to help brands talk to consumers in a way that earns brands an authentic place in culture and, critically, drives business impact.



“By keeping our sights firmly on craft, commercial effectiveness and integrated activation we are exceeding expectations for our clients and building the smartest, most results-driven consumer team in the business.”

