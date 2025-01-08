Russian Army Shells Kherson, 75-Year-Old Man Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian shelled Kherson, a 75-year-old man was wounded.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

“Russian troops fired on Kherson,” the report says.

It is noted that the 75-year-old man suffered an explosive injury, contusion and a shrapnel wound to the chest as a result of the enemy attack.

An ambulance took the victim to the hospital.

The Kherson CMA emphasizes that the 75-year-old Kherson resident was wounded when Russian troops struck the coastal zone of the city about an hour ago.

The Kherson CMA also informs that on January 8, a 62-year-old woman turned to doctors. Last Friday, January 3, she sustained a concussion, mine-blast and closed head injury as a result of enemy shelling in Dniprovsky district. The victim was provided with the necessary assistance. She will be treated on an outpatient basis.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a 71-year-old man died in the Kherson community as a result of the shelling of Naddnipryanske village. Russian troops attacked the village of Naddnipryanske in the Kherson community with a drone, wounding a 57-year-old man.