Russian Army Shells Kherson, 75-Year-Old Man Wounded
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled Kherson, a 75-year-old man was wounded.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
“Russian troops fired on Kherson,” the report says.
It is noted that the 75-year-old man suffered an explosive injury, contusion and a shrapnel wound to the chest as a result of the enemy attack.
An ambulance took the victim to the hospital.
The Kherson CMA emphasizes that the 75-year-old Kherson resident was wounded when Russian troops struck the coastal zone of the city about an hour ago.
The Kherson CMA also informs that on January 8, a 62-year-old woman turned to doctors. Last Friday, January 3, she sustained a concussion, mine-blast and closed head injury as a result of enemy shelling in Dniprovsky district. The victim was provided with the necessary assistance. She will be treated on an outpatient basis.
Read also:
Shelling in Kherson
region: 2 civilians killed, 4 wounded in one day
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a 71-year-old man died in the Kherson community as a result of the shelling of Naddnipryanske village. Russian troops attacked the village of Naddnipryanske in the Kherson community with a drone, wounding a 57-year-old man.
MENAFN08012025000193011044ID1109068309
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.