Russians Exert Pressure In Chasiv Yar, Stupochky And Toretsk - AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian are conducting assault operations on the Toretsk and Kramatorsk directions - the defenders are taking measures to avoid a deterioration in the tactical situation.

This was reported by the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Troops (OSGT) in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

The OSGT informed that combat clashes between the Defense Forces and the Russian invaders took place in Chasiv Yar, in the Stupochok area and in Toretsk.

The Russians were actively using attack drones in urban areas.

“Some of our positions were destroyed as a result of the assault and fire. Measures are being taken to prevent the deterioration of the tactical situation,” the Khortytsia military unit said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army attacked Ukrainian positions seven times in the Kramatorsk sector yesterday, and nine attacks were made in the Toretsk sector.