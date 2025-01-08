Russians Exert Pressure In Chasiv Yar, Stupochky And Toretsk - AFU
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops are conducting assault operations on the Toretsk and Kramatorsk directions - the defenders are taking measures to avoid a deterioration in the tactical situation.
This was reported by the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Troops (OSGT) in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
The OSGT informed that combat clashes between the Defense Forces and the Russian invaders took place in Chasiv Yar, in the Stupochok area and in Toretsk.
The Russians were actively using attack drones in urban areas.
Read also:
Ukrainian SOF repel Russian armored assault in Kursk
region
“Some of our positions were destroyed as a result of the assault and fire. Measures are being taken to prevent the deterioration of the tactical situation,” the Khortytsia military unit said.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army attacked Ukrainian positions seven times in the Kramatorsk sector yesterday, and nine attacks were made in the Toretsk sector.
MENAFN08012025000193011044ID1109068308
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.