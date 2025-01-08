Israeli Knesset votes to prohibit UNRWA's operations in Occupied Palestinian Territories

(MENAFN) On October 28, 2024, the Israeli Knesset voted to prohibit UNRWA's operations in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including East Jerusalem, with the ban set to take effect at the end of November. This decision also aims to strip officials of the privileges and immunities typically granted to United Nations representatives in the region. Adnan Abu Hasna, a spokesperson for UNRWA, expressed deep concern over the ban, warning that it would lead to the collapse of the humanitarian system in the Palestinian territories. He emphasized that no other organization could replace the vital role that UNRWA plays in providing services to Palestinian refugees. According to Abu Hasna, the agency is a lifeline for residents in Gaza and the West Bank, where it serves approximately 350,000 students in its schools and handles millions of medical visits annually. In Gaza alone, UNRWA’s clinics recorded nearly six million medical visits in 2023.



Abu Hasna warned that if Israel proceeds with halting UNRWA operations, it would create a “real catastrophe,” as the agency is responsible for 90% of humanitarian work in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. The agency's removal from Gaza would be catastrophic, he argued, as it would cut off critical services for a large population of refugees. In response, the United Nations, along with various countries such as Spain, Ireland, and Portugal, is working to prevent the implementation of this decision. UN Secretary-General António Guterres is involved in discussions, and the UN General Assembly has been actively passing resolutions in opposition to Israel’s decision. Algeria is also planning to call for an urgent session of the UN Security Council, while Norway has sought an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice regarding the potential implications for UNRWA. On November 4, 2024, Israel formally canceled the 1967 agreement with the United Nations that regulated UNRWA’s relief activities in Gaza and the West Bank, signaling a further escalation in the dispute over the agency's operations. Established in 1949 to support Palestinian refugees, UNRWA’s future in the region now hangs in the balance, as international efforts continue to challenge Israel’s decision.

MENAFN08012025000045015687ID1109068073