Siriusxm With 360L To Make Mitsubishi Motors Debut In 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SiriusXM with 360L combines satellite and streaming content delivery into a single, cohesive in-vehicle entertainment experience, which provides drivers and their with choice, content discovery, and a personalized listening experience. In equipped Mitsubishi vehicles, SiriusXM with 360L adds an expansive library of on-demand content as well as a live sports category that makes it easier to find broadcasts of games and sporting events. Personalized "For You" recommendations, with the ability to access related content, allow listeners to discover more of the they love, and new features from SiriusXM are expected to be delivered by over-the-air updates to Mitsubishi in the future.

"The excitement of being behind the wheel of a Mitsubishi vehicle is only made better when SiriusXM is playing through the sound system," said Bryan Arnett, MMNA's Director of Digital Product Strategy. "The addition of SiriusXM with 360L adds another level to raise the entire in-car experience."

"SiriusXM with 360L provides drivers even more of the SiriusXM content they love in an enhanced and personalized listening experience, and we are excited for 360L to make its Mitsubishi Motors debut in 2025," said Gail Berger, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Automotive Partnerships, SiriusXM. "We look forward to delivering SiriusXM with 360L across even more of Mitsubishi's model lineup in future model years during our extended agreement."

Newly purchased or leased Mitsubishi Motors vehicles equipped with SiriusXM in the United States receive a three-month trial subscription1 to SiriusXM that delivers SiriusXM's full lineup of content, plus access at home and on the go through the SiriusXM app on connected devices and speakers.

SiriusXM is home to hundreds of expertly-curated, ad-free music channels across all genres, decades, and moods as well as the must-hear moments in sports, news, entertainment, comedy, and more. From one-of-a-kind channels by some of the world's top musicians to first-listens and exclusive performances from emerging artists and bands, SiriusXM presents the perfect soundtrack for any moment. SiriusXM brings fans closer to their favorite sport by offering the most extensive lineup of live pro and college events, plus programming that delivers reactions and analysis from experts and insiders. Subscribers also stay informed and entertained with the latest in news and politics, entertainment, comedy, and beyond with celebrity interviews, iconic hosts, trusted opinions, non-stop laughs, and so much more, available only on SiriusXM.

For more information on all the programming that SiriusXM offers, and all the ways subscribers can listen, visit

SiriusXM .

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing, and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA's recently announced five-year business plan – "Momentum 2030 " – outlines the brand's mid-term intentions for product and business transformation. MMNA will expand and refresh its vehicle lineup in the U.S. with one new or completely refreshed model to debut each year between now and 2030. Powered by a selection of advanced-technology internal combustion engines, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery electrics, the product line will nearly double from today's four vehicles. Momentum 2030 also includes a vision for a modernized retail sales model and plans for network expansion and sales growth.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, and New Jersey.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" mitsubishicar .

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc .

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to:

.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contacts:

Kevin Bruns, SiriusXM, [email protected]

Jeremy Barnes, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.,

[email protected]



1

After the three-month trial subscription, all SiriusXM services require the purchase of a subscription that is sold separately. SiriusXM services automatically stops at the end of such trial subscription unless a subscription plan is purchased.

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.