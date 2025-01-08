Logicaldoc Unveils Version 9.1: Elevating Document Management Efficiency And Security

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Alessandro Gasparini, CEO and Co-founder of LogicalDOCFAIR LAWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LogicalDOC is excited to announce the launch of LogicalDOC 9.1, the latest iteration of its leading document management software. Packed with innovative features and enhancements, this version solidifies LogicalDOC's position as the go-to solution for organizations seeking to optimize efficiency and ensure robust operational security.LogicalDOC 9.1 introduces a full integration with the OnlyOffice software suite , delivering significant productivity benefits. This new functionality allows users to: edit documents directly within LogicalDOC, perform integrated format conversions effortlessly, and fill out PDF forms without leaving the platform, eliminating the need for printing or scanning. This streamlined approach saves time, enhances data security, and simplifies document workflows.Furthermore LogicalDOC 9.1 incorporates Litera, a market-leading document comparison tool widely favored by legal professionals. This integration allow for a accurated monitoring of document evolution, and it provides User-configurable settings to select and compare specific versions directly from the interface.Whether managing a database with thousands of versions or just a few, LogicalDOC 9.1 empowers users with the flexibility to focus on the versions that matter most.LogicalDOC 9.1 reflects a commitment to simplifying workflows and improving usability. Notable enhancements include an upgraded calendar feature to notify participants about event cancellations, an improved search history reporting for more effective data tracking, and onfigurable persistent content security policy headers for enhanced control and compliance."LogicalDOC 9.1 is more than an upgrade; it's a testament to our dedication to continuous innovation and customer-centric development. Every new feature and enhancement is the result of rigorous testing and valuable feedback from our users", said Marco Meschieri, development team leader. "LogicalDOC 9.1 marks another milestone in our mission to provide businesses with a powerful, intuitive, and secure document management platform. We are proud to offer solutions that not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of our customers."LogicalDOC is a global leader in document management solutions, providing businesses with tools to streamline workflows, improve collaboration, and enhance security. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, LogicalDOC continues to set the standard for document management excellence.LogicalDOC 9.1 is finally available for all customers. . For more information about the new features and how to upgrade, visit .

