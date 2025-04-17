Manav Kaul Soaks In Uttarakhand’S Beauty, Savors Local ‘Pahadi’ Meal

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actor-poet Manav Kaul is currently seen enjoying the serene charm of Uttarakhand's hills alongside a furry companion and also indulging in a wholesome traditional 'pahadi' meal amid nature's calm.

Manav Kaul took to his Instagram Stories to share serene glimpses from his Uttarakhand getaway. One photo captures a traditional Pahadi meal served outdoors on a stone table, set against a rustic mountain backdrop. His plate is filled with local delicacies like bhatt ki dal, rice, sautéed greens, and a side of sliced onions, cucumber, green chilies, and a bowl of fresh green chutney.

In another heartwarming picture, Manav is seen sitting on a grassy mountain ledge, gently resting his arm around a large, fluffy dog-possibly a Bhotia, also known as a Himalayan Sheepdog. With their backs to the camera, the two quietly gaze out at the misty, forest-covered hills, capturing a perfect moment of calm, connection, and companionship.

Manav also offered a dreamy glimpse from his homestay, where fog draped the mountains like a soft veil - all while he recited poetry.

He wrote,“Mera Hindu hona meri Hindi jaisa hai! Jisme saari bhaashaayen samai hui hai. Arabi, Farsi, Angrezi, Greek, Roman, Urdu, Sanskrit, aur bhi jaane kaun kaun se shabd chale aate hai. Jo bhasha ki sundarta hai.”

It was in 2012, when Manav made his directorial debut with“Hansa”. He made his acting debut in Hindi cinema with fantasy film Jajantaram Mamantaram in 2003, and has been lauded for his performance as a right-wing politician in the Gujarat-based Hindi drama Kai Po Che! in 2013.

On the acting front, he was last seen in“Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper“ in 2024. It also stars Tillotama Shome, Shweta Basu Prasad, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik, Subhrajyoti Barat, Sumit Gulati, Naina Sareen, Shrikant Verma, Jitin Gulati, and Yamini Das.

The series follows Tribhuvan Mishra, portrayed by Manav, who topped the Chartered Accountant (CA) examination, and works as a CA in a government office in Noida, India. His side hustle as a sex worker servicing women clients under the pseudonym "CA topper" entangles him in a web of crime and moral dilemmas.