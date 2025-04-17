Oman Embarks On Liquid Hydrogen Export Path To Europe

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Oman has formalised a landmark agreement to develop the world's first commercial-scale liquid hydrogen corridor, aiming to supply green hydrogen to Europe via the Port of Amsterdam.

The Ministry of Energy and Minerals, alongside Hydrogen Oman , has entered into a Joint Study Agreement with the Port of Amsterdam, Zenith Energy Terminals, and GasLog. This collaboration focuses on establishing a comprehensive supply chain for green hydrogen, encompassing liquefaction, storage, and maritime transport to Europe. The agreement was signed during COP28 in Dubai, with Minister Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi and Prince Jaime de Bourbon de Parme, the Netherlands' Climate Envoy, witnessing the ceremony.

Central to this initiative is the development of an open-access hydrogen liquefaction and export facility in Oman. GasLog is tasked with designing specialised vessels for transporting the liquefied hydrogen. The project aims to deliver Omani green hydrogen to Zenith Energy's terminal in Amsterdam, facilitating distribution to local consumers and major industries across Europe.

The corridor's first phase targets an annual export of 50,000 tonnes of liquefied hydrogen, with plans to scale up to 200,000 tonnes. This venture is a joint effort involving Hydrom, Athens-based Ecolog, and German energy firm EnBW, with the inaugural shipments anticipated by 2030.

Oman's abundant solar and wind resources position it as a prime candidate for green hydrogen production. The nation's strategic location and existing infrastructure further bolster its potential as a global hydrogen hub. The open-access nature of the liquefaction facility is designed to accommodate various projects, promoting cost-effective hydrogen export routes to diverse international markets.

This agreement aligns with Oman's broader objectives of economic diversification and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. By investing in green hydrogen infrastructure, Oman seeks to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and contribute to global decarbonisation efforts.

