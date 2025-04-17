Leong Yik Launches New Website & Enhanced Client Experience To Mark 7 Years In SG

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 April 2025 – Leong Yik Engineering & Contractor has launched a newly redesigned website to mark its 7th year of operations in Singapore. The new platform features a clean layout, improved navigation, and a more intuitive user interface, all designed to offer a smoother and more informative experience for both new and returning visitors.

One of the most notable upgrades is the“Our Projects” section, which now presents a more comprehensive look at the company's past work. From residential projects to large-scale commercial renovation in Singapore, this section offers detailed visuals, project descriptions, and client testimonials. The redesign aims to give potential clients a clearer understanding of Leong Yik Engineering & Contractor's capabilities and standards. Compared to the previous version, the new site places a stronger emphasis on project transparency and user engagement.

The website also makes it easier for users to learn about specific services, such as roof leakage repair and wall plastering in Singapore . Whether a client is searching for a roof leakage repair contractor to fix ceiling water damage or looking to find a wall hacking contractor, they can now easily find relevant information and assess service suitability. In addition, Leong Yik Engineering & Contractor showcases its expertise in cement screed flooring and concrete screed flooring , both of which are essential for durable and level surfaces in both residential and commercial spaces.

As an HDB-approved tiling contractor and BizSafe Star accredited company, Leong Yik Engineering & Contractor continues to build trust through quality workmanship and safety compliance. The new website reflects the company's commitment to professional growth and client satisfaction.

The launch follows months of preparation, including efforts to preserve SEO rankings, transfer existing content, and develop new materials, particularly for the project portfolio. This milestone also signals Leong Yik Engineering & Contractor's direction for the future: expanding service offerings, exploring new technologies, and enhancing community engagement.

Founded in 2017, Leong Yik Engineering & Contractor has steadily established itself as a reliable name in Singapore's renovation sector, offering practical and long-lasting solutions tailored to the needs of modern clients.

