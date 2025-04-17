No Russian Warships In Ukrainian Seas

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the morning of April 17, there are no Russian warships in the Black Sea or the Sea of Azov.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy , according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that as of 06:00, no Russian warships were spotted in the Black Sea or the Sea of Azov.

In the Mediterranean Sea, there are three enemy vessels, all of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total possible salvo of up to 26 missiles.

In the past 24 hours, in Russia's interests, the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait:



Into the Black Sea – four vessels, two of which continued toward the Bosphorus Strait; Into the Sea of Azov – six vessels, four of which came from the Bosphorus Strait.

Spox: Russia is virtually left without military bases in Mediterranean

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's mine countermeasures division currently includes at least five ships, which will begin operations in the Black Sea once the security situation permits.