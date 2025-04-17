Defense Procurement Agency Signs Contracts With 76 Drone Manufacturers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's enterprise, the Defense Procurement Agency, has signed contracts with 76 manufacturers of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as of today.

According to Ukrinform, this was announced by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on Facebook .

“As of today, the Defense Procurement Agency has signed contracts with 76 UAV manufacturers. Among them: 36 drone manufacturers, 14 bomber-copter manufacturers, 12 reconnaissance drone and wing-type drone manufacturers, five deep-strike drone manufacturers with a range of 400+ km, five reusable strike aircraft manufacturers, three short-range kamikaze aircraft manufacturers, one manufacturer of aerial targets for air defense needs,” Umerov reported.

The minister noted that in 2024–2025, the Ministry of Defense has already allocated over 104 billion UAH to Ukrainian drone manufacturers.

“These contracts are part of a larger strategy for the technological rearmament of the Defense Forces and the development of national defense production. We are building an army capable of acting mobile, fast, and one step ahead of the enemy,” Umerov added.

The Minister of Defense also thanked Ukrainian manufacturers for their determination, innovation, and readiness to scale up solutions for the front.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, since the beginning of the year, the state-owned Defense Procurement Agency has delivered 420,000 UAVs to the front.

Photo: ArmyInform