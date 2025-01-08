U.S. And Peru Expand Military Cooperation In 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Peruvian recently approved an extensive joint military program with the United States for 2025, significantly expanding their existing partnership.



This program aims to enhance the capabilities of Peruvian military and specialized units through comprehensive training exercises. US Special Forces will lead the training, targeting various elite units of the Peruvian military.



These include the Joint Intelligence and Special Operations Command, Joint Special Force, and Special Forces Brigades. The Navy's Special Operations Force and Air Force Special Forces Group will also participate.



The training will cover eleven departments across Peru , ensuring diverse terrain and operational scenarios. A key component is the Joint Combined Exchange Training, scheduled from January to March 2025.



This program focuses on enhancing interoperability between US and Peruvian forces. This expanded cooperation reflects Peru's strategic importance in US regional security efforts.







It builds upon previous collaborations, such as the Resolute Sentinel exercises, which focused on humanitarian assistance and civic activities.



The program also includes specialized police units like the Anti-Drug Directorate, addressing specific security challenges. US forces will bring advanced weaponry and equipment, including various firearms and specialized weapons.



This initiative comes at a time of increased US military engagement in South America. It signals Peru's commitment to modernizing its armed forces and deepening US-Peru relations in defense and security matters.

