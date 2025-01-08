'Elvis, Rocky And Me The Carol Connors Story' Documentary Film Headed To Film Festivals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Academy, Golden Globe, Emmy, Grammy Award Nod Songwriter Carol Connors DocumentaryFilm "ELVIS, ROCKY And Me The Carol Connors Story" heads to Festivals

- Dahlia Heyman & Chip Rosenbloom, ProducersHOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Carol Connors who co-wrote“Gonna Fly Now” called by AFI one of the most important Movie songs of all time, among other Iconic hit songs, and who has been nominated for 2 Academy Awards, 2 Golden Globes, 5 Emmy's and a Grammy nomination just one nomination shy from being a EGOT nominee in her career, a documentary film called“ELVIS , ROCKY AND ME...The Carol Connors Story, will hit the Film Festival Circuit this year.Dahlia Heyman & Chip Rosenbloom, Producers of this film said,“Carol Connors is a trailblazer who has been at the center of some of the most significant cultural touch points of the last 50 years- we are incredibly excited to finally share her story with the world.”Director of the film Alex Rotaru said“Carol is that rarest of birds – always iconic and iconoclastic, subject and object, funny and self-aware – but above all she is supremely talented, sharp-witted, and the biggest enemy of boredom. How she endures as the most colorful character to be found anywhere in the rogue's gallery called Hollywood is an industry-wide, deeply envied secret. It's been my supreme privilege and test of willpower to go on this journey of self-discovery with one of the last great Divas - who often leaves me speechless.For the first time ever, Connors talks openly about her time with Elvis, and other famous men in Hollywood she loved and had relationships with. This documentary film chronicles her many true adventures as a celebrity, lover, singer, Scuba Diver aka Mermaid, and songwriter, the stories that have never been told until now!Connors speaks openly about her relationship with Elvis which lasted for almost a year, and months into that relationship Elvis became her first lover and the first man she would fall in love with. This Documentary film will also tell how Connors almost lost her life and why she became a songwriter.Connors will perform a song in the film that she wrote about Elvis that commemorated their relationship, called“YOU LOVED MY NIGHT AWAY” which was written on the night Elvis died, Connors sat at her piano for 12 hours straight penning this very special song to her first love Elvis Presley. Elvis wanted to meet carol when“To Know Him is To Love Him“was the most popular song in the world, he wanted to meet the girl with that voice, who sings that song, and meet they did!The documentary film is filled with great showbiz stories about her life, loves, and career including singing on her first hit record“TO KNOW HIM IS TO LOVE HIM” from the genius of Rock n Roll, the infamous Phil Spector who wrote the song for Carol's voice. Connors was and will always be the voice of The Teddy Bears.Connors feels Phil Spector tried to block her music career from taking off after the song hit #1 on the billboard charts, and she still believes he is trying to block her from the grave today!Connors co-wrote the ROCKY theme song“GONNA FLY NOW” & what is one the of the greatest love songs of our time“With You I'm Born Again” as recorded by Billy Preston & Syreeta. Another music highlight in Conners career was the hit song“Little Cobra” which soared to #2 on the billboard charts and is the reason the Cobra Muscle car became a big seller, in fact, Connors is the only female singer/songwriter to do a song about a car, to writing songs for Disney's Oscar Nominated animated feature Walt Disney's“The Rescuers” and wrote the majority of the lyrics and music for the film. And many, many more. Go behind the musical curtain and learn about some of the most amazing stories you will ever read.There are appearances by many of Carol's celebrity friends in this film that include:TV Icon Barbie Benton said“There is nobody like Carol Connors...Thank God! Her loyalty to her friends is like a Spider's web. There is a strong bond, and we have no means of escape. She has dozens of friends, and they love her unconditionally.”15-time Academy Award Nominated songwriter Diane Warren who received the Honorary Oscar in 2022 said,“From the Teddy Bears and being the beautiful voice behind Phil Spector's first hit“To Know Him Is to Love Him,” to Rocky, Carol Connors has always had the right song for the right moment. Her songs have become a part of the fabric of our culture.”Other celebrities that appear and are interviewed in the film include:Pat Boone, Beverly Sassoon, Talia Shire, Mike Tyson, Sylvester Stallone, Dionne Warwick, Placido Domingo to name a few.

