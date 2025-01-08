Two Kyrgyz Injured In AZAL Crash Discharged From Hospital
Two Kyrgyz nationals injured in the AZAL passenger plane crash
near Aktau have been discharged from the hospital,
Azernews reports, citing the Kyrgyzstan Ministry
of Health's press service.
The press service also mentioned that another injured passenger
is still receiving treatment in the Neurotrauma Department of the
National Hospital. His condition is stable and he is reportedly
able to walk.
The accident involved an AZAL passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny
route. Of the 67 people on board, 38 were killed and 29
survived.
The crash near Aktau has been a tragic incident with a
significant loss of life. However, the discharge of two of the
injured passengers marks a hopeful turn as recovery efforts
continue. The remaining injured individual is making progress under
the care of medical professionals, adding to the cautious optimism
surrounding the aftermath of the crash.
