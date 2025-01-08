QSCCB Organises Lecture On Glimpses Of Creativity

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Social and Cultural Center for the Blind (QSCCB) of the of Culture, on Tuesday, organized a lecture on glimpses of creativity: an exploration of the diverse Braille technologies to mark World Braille Day.

Held at the QSCCB's premises, the lecture was intended to familiarize the community members with Braille technologies and their significance and help Braille users opt for suitable tools that satisfy their needs, in addition to promoting their awareness about ancillary technologies and spurring innovators to create novel solutions in Braille.

Presented by Ikramy Ahmed, the lecture sought to fuse Braille conventional technologies with the modern ones and discussed diverse ancillary tools starting from simple means to cutting-edge digital technologies, with the attendees being given a space to practically use these tools.

World Braille Day is observed on Jan. 4 each year to give foremost priority to persons with visual impairment, strengthen their presence in the society, stimulate them to read and write, in addition to figuring out the problems they encounter in their daily life.

