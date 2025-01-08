AIT Worldwide Logistics Acquires St. Louis-Based Krupp Trucking

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- AIT Worldwide Logistics, a leading provider of global solutions, is proud to announce that it has completed an agreement to purchase Krupp Trucking LLC's (“Krupp”) business. Effective Jan. 1, 2025, the St. Louis-based freight forwarder specializing in the of high-value goods, transferred all its assets and teammates to AIT and commenced operations as the AIT-St. Louis office.

The bolsters AIT's strategic in the global logistics marketplace by aligning complementary strengths, particularly in the high-value logistics sector.

“We see a powerful synergy between our two organizations,” said AIT's Chief Development Officer, Ray Fennelly.“This partnership combines AIT's vast global network and vigorous governance with Krupp's high-quality service and logistics solutions. Together, we're well positioned to elevate the customer experience, especially when it comes to providing white glove logistics services for the high-tech industry. We're thrilled to welcome the Krupp team to the AIT network.”

Fennelly noted that Krupp manages shipments across multiple U.S. and international air, ocean and road lanes for a broad range of customers, shipping nearly 2.5 million kilograms of freight each year.

Previously an independent contractor with SEKO Logistics, Krupp brings more than 26 years of industry experience to the AIT network. The acquisition includes a 115,000-square-foot office and warehouse in Earth City, Missouri, a fleet of more than 60 over-the-road and local trucks, and a veteran staff of nearly 100 teammates.

Scott Krupp, who founded the company bearing his name, will stay on with the business as City Director.

“Our team has always been about going the extra mile for our customers,” Krupp said.“Joining AIT allows us to maintain our ambitious spirit while gaining access to enhanced organizational structure, streamlined processes, and broader opportunities for teammates. There's no better home for us than AIT, and we're excited to build a strong future as key members of this world-class organization.”

Terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

AIT Worldwide Logistics is a global freight forwarder that helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and/or procure their raw materials, components and finished goods. For more than 45 years, the Chicago-based supply chain solutions leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, automotive, consumer retail, energy, food, government, high-tech, industrial, life sciences and marine. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT's flexible business model customizes end-to-end deliveries via sea, air, ground and rail - on time and on budget. With expert teammates staffing more than 150 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe and North America, AIT's full-service options also include customs clearance, warehouse management and white glove services. Learn more at .

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers' trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.

