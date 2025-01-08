عربي


Peter Mümmler To Become New CFO At LPKF


1/8/2025 4:22:17 AM

Peter Mümmler to become new CFO at LPKF
08.01.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Peter Mümmler to become new CFO at LPKF

CORPORATE NEWS – GARBSEN, JANUARY 8TH, 2025

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE is pleased to announce that Peter Mümmler will be joining the Management Boad as Chief financial Officer with effect from 1 April 2025, with an initial contract term of 3 years.

With a 30+ year career, which includes 20 years' experience in executive-level finance and strategic leadership roles, Peter Mümmler brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role at LPKF. He will be responsible, among other things, for overseeing LPKF's financial operations, group-wide cost optimisation programmes, capital allocation, legal & compliance and supply chain. Furthermore, he will play a significant leadership role in guiding the company's financial and business strategy to support its long-term growth objectives and enhancing shareholder value.

"Mümmler's experience is a powerful combination of deep technical knowledge and financial acumen, encompassing corporate finance, strategy, capital allocation and M&A," said Jean-Michel Richard, chairman of the Supervisory Board. "Mümmler's proven track record of strategic vision, strong business leadership, and commitment to fostering a results driven positive culture will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and drive growth."

Mümmler continued, "I am excited to be joining LPKF at this important stage in its growth journey and contribute to the company's continued success. LPKF is a technology leader with a strong culture. I look forward to be working with Klaus Fiedler and the entire team to drive financial excellence, operational efficiency, and help accelerate the business transformation and value creation."

About Peter Mümmler

Prior to joining LPKF, Mümmler served as interim CFO and Managing Director at Heramba Plc (former Kiepe Electronic GmbH, a carve out of Knorr Bremse) where he led the company through a NASDAQ listing. His career started at Siemens where he spent 25 years having held various hands-on senior positions in purchasing, controlling, IT, M&A and integration, financial and assurance audit and global manufacturing operations in senior executive mangement postions including 4 years in both Dallas (USA) and Shanghai (China). Mümmler then joined Alstom Transportation as VP Finance, Europe where he led the integration of Bombardier before focusing on the DACH region for M&A and integration, cultural transformation and delivering cost synergies.

ABOUT LPKF

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE is a leading provider of laser-based solutions for the technology industry. LPKF laser systems are of crucial importance to the production of printed circuit boards, microchips, automotive parts, solar modules and a large number of other components. Founded in 1976, the company is headquartered in Garbsen near Hanover and operates worldwide via subsidiaries and representative offices. The shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics SE are traded in the SDAX of Deutsche Börse (ISIN 0006450000).

Contact:

Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations

