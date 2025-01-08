(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Saturday, January 25, 2025, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, is our semi-annual Real Estate Investing Boot Camp.



“Everything you ever wanted to know about real estate investing, but were afraid to ask.” Los Angeles



County Real Estate Investors Association, at the Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034.



The cost of the Boot Camp is $149.00 per person if paid before January 18, 2025.

After January 18th, the price jumps to $249.00!



So don't wait to register:

MENAFN08012025003734003177ID1109067033