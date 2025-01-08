Ukrainian Forces Down 41 Russian Drones, 22 Lost From Radar

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces shot down 41 Russian strike UAVs, including Shahed drones and others, while 22 additional drones were lost from tracking.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Air Force of the of Ukraine on Telegram .

Starting 19:30 on Tuesday, January 7, Russia had launched 64 strike UAVs, including Shahed drones and various decoy drones, from the directions of Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia).

The aerial attack was countered by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and Ukraine's Defense Forces.

By 9:00 on Wednesday, January 8, as many as 41 strike UAVs, including Shahed drones and other types, were confirmed to have been shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kirovohrad regions.

Twenty-two enemy decoy drones lost their radar locations without causing harm; three of them flew back towards Russia, and one into Belarus.

As reported earlier, on Wednesday, January

8, Russians attacked Ukraine with strike UAVs, prompting air raid alerts in several regions.