Trudeau Rejects Trump's Remarks On Annexing Canada

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- The recently resigned Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau condemned late Tuesday the recent remarks by US President-elect Donald on annexing Canada to become the 51 state of the United States.

Trudeau had announced on Monday that he will step down as leader of the Liberal Party and as prime minister once a successor has been chosen.

In a post on (X) Trudeau stated regarding Trumps remarks "there isn't a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United State."

"Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other's biggest trading and security partner" he added.

On her part, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly also rejected Trump's comments saying it shows a complete lack of understanding of what makes Canada a strong country, emphasizing "we will never back down in the face of threats".

Earlier today, Trump said in a press conference in Florida that he was not considering military force to annex Canada but suggested he would use "economic force" to bring the country into the United States.

Last month, Fox News quoted unnamed sources claiming Trump had "personally raised the idea of merging with United States" with Trudeau during their meeting in Florida in late November.

Trump also posted several images on his (Truth Social) platform showing a map of the US with Canada depicted as part of it. (end)

