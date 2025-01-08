Ukrainians Declare 2,500 Firearms As Part Of National Campaign
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the start of the firearm declaration campaign in Ukraine, more than 2,100 citizens have registered 2,500 firearms.
This was announced on national television by Viacheslav Savchenko, chief of the Firearm Circulation Control Department at the National Police, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
"Since the declaration process was launched, 2,178 citizens have already reached out to our territorial Police units, declaring 2,500 firearms. Citizens are also declaring ammunition. Some 430,000 rounds have been declared," Savchenko said.
The official noted that 94 firearms and more than 30,000 units of ammunition have been turned in to the police.
Ukrainians mostly declare rifled and smooth-bore weapons, the police official explained. Meanwhile, such types of weapons as machine guns, grenade launchers, mortars and flamethrowers are not subject to declaration.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, police seized World War 2-era rifles and nine ammunition cases discovered in a forest strip in Poltava region.
