U.S. Trade Deficit Hits $78.2 Billion, Highest Since March 2022
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. trade deficit widened to $78.2 billion in November 2024, marking the largest gap since March 2022. This 6.2% increase from October's revised $73.6 billion deficit reflects a surge in imports outpacing export growth.
Imports jumped 3.4% to $351.6 billion, the fastest pace in over two years. This rise stemmed from increased purchases of industrial supplies, capital goods, and food products.
Notably, Semiconductor imports grew by $1.2 billion, while crude oil imports rose by $1.0 billion. Exports also climbed, but at a slower 2.7% rate, reaching $273.4 billion.
Industrial supplies, materials, and automotive exports led this growth. The goods deficit expanded by $5.4 billion to $103.4 billion, while the services surplus increased slightly to $25.2 billion.
Trade deficits with major partners showed mixed results. The gap with China remained substantial at $25.4 billion. Deficits with the European Union and Mexico stood at $20.5 billion and $15.4 billion, respectively.
Interestingly, the deficit with Japan narrowed by $1.2 billion to $5.3 billion. Year-to-date, the U.S. trade deficit has grown by 13.0% compared to 2023. Exports rose by 4.0%, while imports increased by 5.8%.
This trend highlights ongoing challenges in balancing international trade amid global economic uncertainties. The widening deficit may pressure the U.S. dollar, potentially contributing to a bearish short-term outlook.
However, economists expect its impact on Q4 2024 GDP growth to remain neutral, with broader economic conditions and inflationary pressures playing crucial roles.
MENAFN07012025007421016031ID1109065399
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.