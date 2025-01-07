U.S. Trade Deficit Hits $78.2 Billion, Highest Since March 2022

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. trade deficit widened to $78.2 billion in November 2024, marking the largest gap since March 2022. This 6.2% increase from October's revised $73.6 billion deficit reflects a surge in imports outpacing export growth.



Imports jumped 3.4% to $351.6 billion, the fastest pace in over two years. This rise stemmed from increased purchases of industrial supplies, capital goods, and food products.



Notably, imports grew by $1.2 billion, while oil imports rose by $1.0 billion. Exports also climbed, but at a slower 2.7% rate, reaching $273.4 billion.



Industrial supplies, materials, and automotive exports led this growth. The goods deficit expanded by $5.4 billion to $103.4 billion, while the services surplus increased slightly to $25.2 billion.



Trade deficits with major partners showed mixed results. The gap with China remained substantial at $25.4 billion. Deficits with the European Union and Mexico stood at $20.5 billion and $15.4 billion, respectively.







Interestingly, the deficit with Japan narrowed by $1.2 billion to $5.3 billion. Year-to-date, the U.S. trade deficit has grown by 13.0% compared to 2023. Exports rose by 4.0%, while imports increased by 5.8%.



This trend highlights ongoing challenges in balancing international trade amid global economic uncertainties. The widening deficit may pressure the U.S. dollar, potentially contributing to a bearish short-term outlook.



However, economists expect its impact on Q4 2024 GDP growth to remain neutral, with broader economic conditions and inflationary pressures playing crucial roles.

