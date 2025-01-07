Chinese Company Breaks World Record For Solar Panel Efficiency
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Chinese photovoltaic company Trina Solar has set a new world
record for energy conversion efficiency with a specific type of
solar module, Azernews reports.
In laboratory tests, Trina's large-area HJT (Heterojunction
Technology) modules achieved an efficiency of 25.44%, a result
certified by the German solar energy research center Fraunhofer
CalLab.
Energy conversion efficiency refers to the percentage of solar
energy that a device can convert into usable electricity. Improving
efficiency helps reduce the size and production costs of solar
installations, making them more affordable and accessible.
Professor Martin Green from the University of New South Wales in
Sydney commented that this result highlights the potential of HJT
solar technology, which is expected to lead the sector in the
future.
"In the long run, everything depends on efficiency. Even though
some solutions might be more expensive initially, costs tend to
decrease rapidly as new technologies are introduced into the
industry," Green told Reuters.
These results not only represent a milestone for HJT technology
but also mark a significant advancement in the efficiency of
photovoltaic conversion for monocrystalline silicon-based solar
modules. Trina Solar noted that the achievement is a new benchmark
in the industry.
The company's Executive Director emphasized that Trina Solar
will continue to invest in research and development to maintain its
leadership in solar technology.
HJT modules are considered one of the most promising
technologies for achieving higher efficiency due to their ability
to combine the best features of crystalline silicon and thin-film
solar cells.
