Chinese Company Breaks World Record For Solar Panel Efficiency

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Chinese photovoltaic company Trina Solar has set a new world record for conversion efficiency with a specific type of solar module, Azernews reports.

In laboratory tests, Trina's large-area HJT (Heterojunction Technology) modules achieved an efficiency of 25.44%, a result certified by the German solar energy research center Fraunhofer CalLab.

Energy conversion efficiency refers to the percentage of solar energy that a device can convert into usable electricity. Improving efficiency helps reduce the size and production costs of solar installations, making them more affordable and accessible.

Professor Martin Green from the University of New South Wales in Sydney commented that this result highlights the potential of HJT solar technology, which is expected to lead the sector in the future.

"In the long run, everything depends on efficiency. Even though some solutions might be more expensive initially, costs tend to decrease rapidly as new technologies are introduced into the industry," Green told Reuters.

These results not only represent a milestone for HJT technology but also mark a significant advancement in the efficiency of photovoltaic conversion for monocrystalline silicon-based solar modules. Trina Solar noted that the achievement is a new benchmark in the industry.

The company's Executive Director emphasized that Trina Solar will continue to invest in research and development to maintain its leadership in solar technology.

HJT modules are considered one of the most promising technologies for achieving higher efficiency due to their ability to combine the best features of crystalline silicon and thin-film solar cells.