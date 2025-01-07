Kuwait Info. Min. Announces 2024 State Admiration, Encouragement Awards Dignitaries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 7 (KUNA) -- The of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, announced on Tuesday the winners of the State admiration and encouragement awards for 2024 in the fields of literature, arts, social sciences, and humanities.

The awards represent Kuwait's commitment to honoring creative and notable persons in various fields for their distinguished roles in raising the name of Kuwait high, said Al-Mutairi in a statement.

The 2024 State appreciation awards were granted to Dr. Moudi Al-Humoud, artist Khaled Al-Obaid, and artist Sanaa Al-Kharraz.

For the 2024 State encouragement awards, artist Zahra Jassim and actor Hussain Al-Haddad both won in their respective fields.

Awards for the field of literature were awarded to poet Mohammad Sarkho, Humoud Al-Shayji for the novel award, Basmah Al-Wazzan for the children's literature award, Dr. Abbas Al-Haddad for literary and critical studies, and Nader Al-Aazmi for the history and archeology award. (end)

nwf













MENAFN07012025000071011013ID1109065068