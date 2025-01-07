Brazil’S Chicken Meat Exports Hit Record In 2024

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian chicken meat exports set a record in both volume and revenue in 2024, according to the report for the period released on Tuesday (7) by the chicken and pork lobby ABPA . In terms of volume, 5.294 million tonnes were exported in 2024, a 3% increase compared to 2023. Revenues were 1.3% higher, reaching USD 9.928 billion.

Ricardo Santin, president of ABPA: Outlook for further growth in shipments in 2025

“The year's results confirm ABPA's expectations and also point to new levels set in average shipments, surpassing 440,000 tonnes per month. The outlook remains positive for 2025, with possibilities of new monthly increases and projections of numbers relatively higher than those achieved in the concluded year, thus indicating the industry's continued profitability,” ABPA president Ricardo Santin was quoted as saying in a statement.

Brazil's top chicken meat destinations

China was the leading destination of Brazil's chicken meat exports. Last year, the Asian country imported 562,000 tonnes, a 17.6% decrease compared to 2023. The United Arab Emirates imported 455,100 tonnes, an increase of 3.3%, followed by Japan at 443,200 tonnes (+2.2%), Saudi Arabia at 370,800 tonnes (-1.6%), and South Africa, which bought 325,400 tonnes (-4.4%).

These were the five main destinations for chicken meat exports. The list of the top ten importers also includes Arab country Iraq as the 9th destination of the industry's sales. In 2024, the country imported 179,800 tonnes, an 18.1% increase compared to 2023.

In the December total, 448.7 thousand tons were exported, a 4% decrease compared to December 2023. There was a 4.6% increase in revenues for the period, reaching USD 856.9 million.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Ari Dias/AENSupplied/ABPA

