Konfidi Healthcare IT Consulting Rebrands To Konfidi Healthtm

New Name, Expanded Services, and an Exciting SaaS Product Launch Signal a Bold Future

EL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Konfidi Healthcare IT Consulting , a trusted leader in healthcare and imaging informatics, is proud to announce its rebrand to Konfidi TM. This name change reflects the company's evolution beyond traditional consulting, embracing a broader mission to deliver innovative solutions that optimize operations, enhance patient outcomes, and transform radiology and healthcare practices.“With our rebranding as Konfidi Health, we make a promise to better serve the medical community by providing operational and IT solutions that are straightforward and impactful,” said Brandon Taggart, President of Konfidi Health.“We are here to simplify the complex challenges of medical imaging, making it easier for healthcare providers to focus on what truly matters-patient care.”To support this renewed mission, Konfidi Health is introducing two transformative service offerings:.Radiology Practice Management: Delivering streamlined operational support to enhance productivity, reduce costs, and optimize revenue cycles for radiology practices of all sizes..Imaging IT Managed Services: Providing comprehensive IT management for imaging systems, ensuring peace of mind through proactive monitoring, system optimization, and seamless integration within healthcare ecosystems.As part of its growth strategy, Konfidi Health is also preparing to launch VendorMatch, an innovative Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product poised to revolutionize vendor selection and procurement for healthcare IT. VendorMatch simplifies the vendor evaluation process with AI-powered insights and proprietary scoring models, helping clients identify ideal solutions tailored to their needs. It also streamlines RFP responses and tracking for vendors, saving time, money, and valuable resources for all stakeholders.Please visit VendorMatchTM to learn more.“Our new name, Konfidi Health, represents a broader commitment to supporting healthcare organizations in their most critical initiatives, from enhancing data integrity to reimagining radiology operations,” added Taggart.“VendorMatch underscores our dedication to innovation and will further solidify our position as a leader in healthcare IT.”Konfidi Health's rebrand and expanded services underscore its continued dedication to bridging the gap between healthcare and technology. With over 100 years of combined expertise, Konfidi Health remains a trusted partner for hospitals, clinics, and healthcare enterprises across North America and Hawaii.For more information about Konfidi Health, its new services, or the upcoming SaaS product launch, please visit KonfidiHealth or contact:Media ContactSeth JohnsonDirector of MarketingKonfidi Health916-883-8700________________________________________About Konfidi HealthKonfidi Health is a leading provider of healthcare IT consulting and imaging informatics solutions. Specializing in strategic advisory, vendor selection, solution implementations, and operational optimization, Konfidi Health drives transformative results for radiology practices, hospitals, and healthcare organizations. Its innovative approach ensures better patient outcomes and operational efficiency across North America and Hawaii.

