Introducing The Meatstick V: The First Smart Meat Thermometer Engineered For Flames And Limitless Connectivity

MeatStick V Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer Engineered for Flames and Limitless Connectivity

Leave the Stick in the meat during open-flame cooking and searing

Experience wireless cooking innovation with the MeatStick V, designed for high-heat durability, smart features, and precise monitoring.

- Mendel, CEO of Soma LabsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Soma Labs, a developer of wireless meat thermometer technology, announces the launch of the MeatStick V, a tool designed to provide reliable temperature monitoring for high-temperature cooking environments. Built for grilling, smoking, searing, and deep-frying, the MeatStick V operates in conditions up to 1200°F/650°C. Designed for professional and home kitchens, it supports accurate temperature tracking and streamlined cooking processes.Key Features of the MeatStick V- High-Temperature Durability with FireForgeTM Technology.The MeatStick V incorporates patented FireForgeTM Dual-Shell Zirconia construction, enabling it to withstand extreme heat environments such as pizza ovens and open-flame grills. The probe is designed to remain in the meat throughout the cooking process, ensuring accurate temperature tracking in challenging conditions.- Unlimited Wi-Fi and Long-Range Bluetooth Connectivity.The Smart Base provides unlimited Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing users to monitor their cooking progress remotely. For outdoor or off-grid cooking scenarios, Bluetooth 5.4 LE Coded PHY offers a range of up to 900+ feet (275 meters), supporting consistent performance in a variety of settings.- Accurate Monitoring with Six Sensors.Equipped with six sensors, the MeatStick V delivers real-time temperature data with a precision of ±0.2°C/±0.4°F. The probe is calibrated to ISO standards and NIST-certified, providing reliability for diverse cooking applications.- Durable, Waterproof Design.The probe is rated IPX9K waterproof and thermocycle-proof, allowing it to endure exposure to dishwashers, deep fryers, and rapid temperature shifts. This robust design ensures consistent functionality in a range of environments.- Fast, Rechargeable Smart Base.The Smart Base uses USB-C charging for convenience. A 2-minute charge provides up to 2 hours of operation, while a full charge delivers over 50+ hours of use, making it suitable for extended cooking sessions. The magnetic base attaches securely to grills, fridges, or ovens for accessibility during cooking.- Multi-Probe Functionality.With support for up to 8 probes simultaneously, the MeatStick V allows users to monitor multiple dishes or cuts of meat at once. This feature is particularly valuable for large gatherings or multi-course meals, ensuring consistent temperature tracking for each item.- Ultra-Thin, Wireless Design for Versatile Use.The MeatStick V features an ultra-thin probe suitable for thick cuts such as briskets and whole chickens, as well as more delicate items like filets or fish. The wireless design simplifies storage and eliminates the risk of tangled cords.- Integrated App for Real-Time Monitoring.The MeatStick App provides real-time temperature tracking, guided presets, and alerts to assist users in achieving consistent cooking results. Integration with Alexa and Apple Watch offers hands-free monitoring and enhanced convenience.AvailabilityThe MeatStick V is available now for $129.99. For more information, visit TheMeatStick .About Soma LabsFounded in 2017, Soma Labs specializes in developing wireless cooking technology that blends durability, precision, and ease of use. The company's commitment to innovation continues to revolutionize cooking technology, creating innovative products that enhance convenience and reliability in the kitchen and at the grill.

