Half Yearly Achievement Report On Quotations Liquidity Mandate - December 31, 2024
Date
1/7/2025 12:01:34 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ivry-sur Seine – France, January 7, 2025
Regulated information
HALF YEARLY REPORT ON FNAC DARTY LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Fnac Darty to BNP financial MARKETS signed on 1st February 2024, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2024:
The following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the implementation of the contract:
From July 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024 a total of:
294,561 shares were purchased for €8,246,223 (2,097 transactions) 305,658 shares were sold for €8,610,197 (2,112 transactions)
CONTACTS
ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
Domitille Vielle – Head of Investor Relations – ... – +33 (0)6 03 86 05 02
Laura Parisot – Investor Relations – ... – +33 (0)6 64 74 27 18
