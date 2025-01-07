عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Half Yearly Achievement Report On Quotations Liquidity Mandate - December 31, 2024


1/7/2025 12:01:34 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ivry-sur Seine – France, January 7, 2025

Regulated information

HALF YEARLY REPORT ON FNAC DARTY LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Fnac Darty to BNP financial MARKETS signed on 1st February 2024, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2024:

  • 96,905 shares
  • €2,139,858

The following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the implementation of the contract:

  • 144,654 shares
  • €660,825

From July 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024 a total of:

  • 294,561 shares were purchased for €8,246,223 (2,097 transactions)
  • 305,658 shares were sold for €8,610,197 (2,112 transactions)

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
Domitille Vielle – Head of Investor Relations – ... – +33 (0)6 03 86 05 02
Laura Parisot – Investor Relations – ... – +33 (0)6 64 74 27 18

Attachment

  • December 2024 - Half-yearly report on liquidity contract

MENAFN07012025004107003653ID1109064298


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search