Tuesday's Hot Stocks: Dell, Irobot, And More

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dell Technologies (DELL) may end its downtrend after the firm announced a marketing update. The desktop and laptop supplier will rebrand its products to embrace AI.

Dell wants to rebrand its XPS, Latitude, and Precision models. It will replace them with the Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max. For over a decade, consumers and businesses failed to differentiate among the older brands. The new naming should resonate better with consumers.

The robotics sector traded higher, riding on the Computer Show buzz. iRobot (IRBT) added 28.15%. The stock was once a target of Amazon (AMZN) buying the firm out. However, the government did not permit Amazon to complete the deal. Now, iRobot's vacuums face competition from cheaper alternatives. Chinese-based firms offer a similar product at a fraction of the cost.

AMD (AMD) will update PC gamers on its latest GPU cards at CES. AMD stock indicated a multiple bottom at below $125.

FuboTV (FUBO) has a good chance of a follow-through rally today. The stock gained 251% on Monday. Disney's (DIS) Hulu + Live TV business will merge with Fubo. This creates a new entity that enjoys a customer lion.

FUBO stock could trade at up to $12 in the coming weeks. The new venture benefits from Hulu and Disney+'s subscription base.

